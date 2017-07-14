Book Signing: Douglas Hoerr

Wednesday, Jul 19, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Pagoda Red
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 400 N. Morgan
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 773-235-1188
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Meet the renowned landscape architect + coauthor Douglas Hoerr (of Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects).
Douglas will be signing copies of Hoerr Schaudt’s first book "Movement and Meaning: The Landscapes of Hoerr Schaudt"—a beautiful collection of forty-five private, public and cultural projects.