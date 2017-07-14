Close
Search

Book Signing: Douglas Hoerr

Wednesday, Jul 19, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Pagoda Red
    District
    West Side
    Address
    400 N. Morgan
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    773-235-1188
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Meet the renowned landscape architect + coauthor Douglas Hoerr (of Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects).

    Douglas will be signing copies of Hoerr Schaudt’s first book "Movement and Meaning: The Landscapes of Hoerr Schaudt"—a beautiful collection of forty-five private, public and cultural projects.

    Previous Event
    Next Event