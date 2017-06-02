Friday, Jun 2 - Aug 25, 2017

Chicago Gallery News is pleased to present an exhibition of sculpture and drawings by Brian T. Leahy.

Please join us for an opening reception on Friday June 2 from 5-8pm.

Leahy domesticates Richard Serra’s 1969 lead antimony sculpture, One Ton Prop (House of Cards), by applying wallpaper to the surface of four sheets of drywall. The result is Prop(House), a sculpture that draws into focus the material and cultural mechanisms used to create homes. Accompanying the large-scale work are framed pencil drawings that serve both as studies for the sculpture and referents to domestic spaces.

Prop(House) marks the first time CGN has organized an exhibition for the public. As an advocate for the arts community in Chicago, CGN is thrilled to support the work of emerging artists.

The exhibition is open June 2 through July 2. Please email alison@chicagogallerynews.com or call 312-649-0064 to schedule an appointment to view the exhibition during office hours (M–F, 9am–5pm).

*Note: To enter CGN, please dial 006 on the callbox outside the building and we will buzz you in. Our office is on the third floor, suite 309.