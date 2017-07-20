Bruce Nauman and Auguste Rodin: The Hysterical Material

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017

Exhibition on view: September 14- December 17, 2017

Opening reception: Wednesday, September 27, 6:30-8:30pm

This exhibition investigates the emotional possibility of material in works Auguste Rodin (1840–1917) and Bruce Nauman (born 1941). It places works by Rodin and Nauman into unusual spatial relationships, calling attention to how each sculptor conceives of the body as an emotional instrument. Presented as part of Rodin 100, a worldwide celebration of the artist's work and legacy.