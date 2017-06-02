Close
Search

Buffalo Grove Art Festival

Saturday, Jun 3 - 4, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Amdur Productions
    Address
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    Telephone
    847-926-4300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please note that this event takes place in Buffalo Grove Town Center. Corner of Lake Cook Road and Route 83

    Currently rated as one of the top 100 art festivals in the country, the 16th annual Buffalo Grove Art Festival hosts more than 100 juried artists from around the globe. Located on the main drive of Buffalo Grove Town Center, this exceedingly popular festival offers fine art of all mediums. Art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch the masters at work with art demos and booth chats taking place all weekend long!

    Previous Event
    Next Event