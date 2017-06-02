Saturday, Jun 3 - 4, 2017

Please note that this event takes place in Buffalo Grove Town Center. Corner of Lake Cook Road and Route 83

Currently rated as one of the top 100 art festivals in the country, the 16th annual Buffalo Grove Art Festival hosts more than 100 juried artists from around the globe. Located on the main drive of Buffalo Grove Town Center, this exceedingly popular festival offers fine art of all mediums. Art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch the masters at work with art demos and booth chats taking place all weekend long!