Close
Search

C.J. Pyle - Another Slipping Glimpser: New Drawings

Cjpyle

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 28, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Carl Hammer Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    740 N. Wells
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-266-8512
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    An exhibition of new work by artist C.J. Pyle.

    Please join Carl Hammer Gallery for an opening reception on Friday, September 8 from 5-8pm. The artist will be present.

    Image: C.J. Pyle, Lollipop, pencil, colored pencil, gouache inside of vintage album cover, 12.5" x 12" 

    Previous Event
    Next Event