Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 28, 2017
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Carl Hammer Gallery
- River North
- 740 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-266-8512
- Download to calendar
An exhibition of new work by artist C.J. Pyle.
Please join Carl Hammer Gallery for an opening reception on Friday, September 8 from 5-8pm. The artist will be present.
Image: C.J. Pyle, Lollipop, pencil, colored pencil, gouache inside of vintage album cover, 12.5" x 12"