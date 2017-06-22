Candace Wark and Shirley Nannini: Viewing Silence

Thursday, Oct 12 - Dec 31, 2017

Exhibition on view: October 12- December 29, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, October 20, 5-8pm.

Wind Flow Photography is a collaborative effort between Shirley Nannini and Candace Wark. By combining scientific and artistic schemata, their art evolves from the novel approach of photographing wind movement to convey its essence and transient nature. The resulting images—photographed in a wind tunnel—are adapted from a technique used in scientific research and portray the interactions of wind, smoke and light. The introduction of smoke into a wind tunnel allows it to flow over various objects and, through the intrinsic laws of nature, produce distinct, ethereal and organic images that reveal a single unique moment in time. For over 25 years Candace Wark has been an engineering professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology specializing in the field of aerodynamics, often employing photography in her research. Shirley Nannini worked at Evanston Township High School as a teacher, coach and administrator for over 30 years and, upon retirement, reinvented herself by actively pursuing her passion for photography.