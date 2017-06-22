Candace Wark and Shirley Nannini: Viewing Silence

Friday, Oct 20, 2017

Exhibition on view: October 12-December 31, 2017

Opening reception Friday, October 20, 5-8pm

Wind Flow Photography is a collaborative effort between Shirley Nannini and Candace Wark. By combining scientific and artistic schemata, their art evolves from the novel approach of photographing wind movement to convey its essence and transient nature. The resulting images—photographed in a wind tunnel—are adapted from a technique used in scientific research and portray the interactions of wind, smoke and light.