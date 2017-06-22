Close
Candace Wark and Shirley Nannini: Viewing Silence

Friday, Oct 20, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Fermilab Art Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Kirk Rd & Pine St
    Batavia, IL 60510
    Telephone
    630-840-6825
    Reminder
    Exhibition on view: October 12-December 31, 2017

    Opening reception Friday, October 20, 5-8pm

    Wind Flow Photography is a collaborative effort between Shirley Nannini and Candace Wark.  By combining scientific and artistic schemata, their art evolves from the novel approach of photographing wind movement to convey its essence and transient nature. The resulting images—photographed in a wind tunnel—are adapted from a technique used in scientific research and portray the interactions of wind, smoke and light.

     

