Carrie Mae Weems: Ritual and Revolution

Tuesday, Sep 12 - Dec 10, 2017

  • Exhibitions
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    A practicing artist since 1978, Carrie Mae Weems (b. 1953) often creates works that blur the lines between fiction and documentary to explore universal human experiences through the black subject. Over the years Weems’ photographic practice has expanded to include video, performance, and multi-media installations. Ritual and Revolution (1998) is an immersive, gallery-sized installation that marks one of the artist’s earliest forays into three dimensions. Composed of 18 diaphanous printed cloth banners organized in a semi-architectural formation and a poetic audio track, Ritual and Revolution explores the historic human struggle for equality and justice, including references to the Middle Passage, the French Revolution and World War II.

