Close
Search

Ceramic Techniques

Tuesday, Jun 20 - Aug 15, 2017

Time
10:00am - 12:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Krasl Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    707 Lake Blvd.
    St. Joseph, MI 49085
    Telephone
    269-983-0271
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    (8) Tuesdays 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
    Jun 20, 2017 - Aug 15, 2017 
    Class Code: C3
    Tuition: $ 135.00 / $ 125.00 Members 
    Ages: 10 yrs. to 13 yrs.
     

    Students will learn a wide variety of techniques to create forms, including coil, slab, press molds and wheel throwing. Jennifer Zona will teach students to combine these techniques to make representational and non-representational artworks.

    *No class July 4

    Previous Event
    Next Event