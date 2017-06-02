Ceramic Techniques

Tuesday, Jun 20 - Aug 15, 2017

(8) Tuesdays 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Jun 20, 2017 - Aug 15, 2017

Class Code: C3

Tuition: $ 135.00 / $ 125.00 Members

Ages: 10 yrs. to 13 yrs.



Students will learn a wide variety of techniques to create forms, including coil, slab, press molds and wheel throwing. Jennifer Zona will teach students to combine these techniques to make representational and non-representational artworks.

*No class July 4