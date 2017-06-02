Close
Search

Chicago and Indianapolis - What’s the Connection?

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 16, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    325 W. Huron
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-944-1990
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Chicago and Indianapolis - What’s the Connection? A group exhibition curated by Christopher Slapak & Michael Robertson

    Featuring the work of faculty members at the Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis. This exhibition explores common themes and concerns of contemporary artists working in Chicago and Indianapolis.

    Christopher Slapak and Michael Robertson were profiled in the summer issue of Chicago Gallery News. Read the interview here.

    Previous Event
    Next Event