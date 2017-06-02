Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 16, 2017
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
- River North
- 325 W. Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-944-1990
Chicago and Indianapolis - What’s the Connection? A group exhibition curated by Christopher Slapak & Michael Robertson
Featuring the work of faculty members at the Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis. This exhibition explores common themes and concerns of contemporary artists working in Chicago and Indianapolis.
Christopher Slapak and Michael Robertson were profiled in the summer issue of Chicago Gallery News. Read the interview here.