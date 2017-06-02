Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 16, 2017

Chicago and Indianapolis - What’s the Connection? A group exhibition curated by Christopher Slapak & Michael Robertson

Featuring the work of faculty members at the Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis. This exhibition explores common themes and concerns of contemporary artists working in Chicago and Indianapolis.

Christopher Slapak and Michael Robertson were profiled in the summer issue of Chicago Gallery News. Read the interview here.