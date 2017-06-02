Saturday, Jul 1 - 2, 2017

Please note that this event takes place at Esplange in the Chicago Botanic Garden. 1000 Laek Cook Road, Glencoe, Illinois

This summer, see the work of 95 unique artists in a pristine setting overlooking a lake, spectacular gardens and 385 acres of majesty. All of the artwork embodies a botanic theme, use or material. Visit the Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival for a day to explore one of the Midwest’s most celebrated destinations!