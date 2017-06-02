Close
Search

Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival

Saturday, Jul 1 - 2, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Amdur Productions
    Address
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    Telephone
    847-926-4300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please note that this event takes place at Esplange in the Chicago Botanic Garden. 1000 Laek Cook Road, Glencoe, Illinois

    This summer, see the work of 95 unique artists in a pristine setting overlooking a lake, spectacular gardens and 385 acres of majesty. All of the artwork embodies a botanic theme, use or material. Visit the Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival for a day to explore one of the Midwest’s most celebrated destinations!

    Previous Event
    Next Event