Wednesday, Jul 12, 2017

THE BLOCK LEADERSHIP CIRCLE PRESENTS

Chicago's Picasso At 50: A Celebration of Public Sculpture

Wednesday, July 12, 5:30pm

The Block Leadership Circle will host a lively evening celebrating public sculpture and the 50th Anniversary of Chicago's iconic Picasso. Please join us for Chicago-centric treats, followed by a conversation with Patricia Stratton, NU Alumna and author of The Chicago Picasso: A Point of Departure. The evening will conclude with a walking tour of the Block Museum's newly renovated sculpture garden.

About the Book

The Chicago Picasso made its debut in downtown Chicago in August 1967 and was immediately recognized as a supreme achievement in monumental sculpture and civic art. The capstone to Picasso's long and fabled career as a sculptor and modernist, the sculpture has defined the city of Chicago for generations and stands as a peerless example of the union of modern art and civic architecture.

Art historian Patricia Stratton tells the inside story of the sculpture for the first time in The Chicago Picasso A Point of Departure, published to coincide with the 50th anniversary celebration of the famous unveiling. Relying on exclusive archival interviews and extensive research, all the controversial possibilities of the sculpture's inspiration are explored. Stratton tells the full story of monumental achievement in all of its historical and artistic glory.

RSVP REQUIRED