Children's Concert and Talk Back | Rachel Barton Pine

Tuesday, Jun 27 - 29, 2017
- 1:00pm - 2:00pm
- Children / Youth / Families
- Tours & Performances
- Krannert Art Museum
- Suburbs / Midwest
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
Enjoy violinist Rachel Barton Pine, as she presents a family concert in the galleries at KAM. The artist will answer questions and talk about her work during this event. All ages are welcome.
Location: KAM Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery