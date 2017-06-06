Close
Children's Concert and Talk Back | Rachel Barton Pine

Tuesday, Jun 27 - 29, 2017

Time
1:00pm - 2:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Enjoy violinist Rachel Barton Pine, as she presents a family concert in the galleries at KAM. The artist will answer questions and talk about her work during this event. All ages are welcome. 

    Location: KAM Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery

