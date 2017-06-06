Close
Chris Uphues: Heavy Sunshine

Saturday, Jun 24 - Aug 19, 2017

4:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Linda Warren Projects
    West Side
    327 N. Aberdeen, Ste. 151
    Chicago, IL 60607
    312-432-9500
    Download to calendar

    Gallery Y

    Exhibition on view: June 24 - August 19, 2017

    Opening reception: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 4-8pm

    Artist talk with Chris Uphues and David Reninger: August 5, 3-5pm

    Image: Chris Uphues, Heavy Sunshine (detail), acrylic on panel, 48" x 48", 2010-2017.

