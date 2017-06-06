Saturday, Jun 24 - Aug 19, 2017
- Time
- 4:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Linda Warren Projects
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 327 N. Aberdeen, Ste. 151
Chicago, IL 60607
- Telephone
- 312-432-9500
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Gallery Y
Exhibition on view: June 24 - August 19, 2017
Opening reception: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 4-8pm
Artist talk with Chris Uphues and David Reninger: August 5, 3-5pm
Image: Chris Uphues, Heavy Sunshine (detail), acrylic on panel, 48" x 48", 2010-2017.