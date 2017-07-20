Friday, Dec 1 - Jan 28, 2018

Exhibition on view: December 1-January 28, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, December 1, 6-9pm

CIM is an exhibition that plays on the notion of the collective, and what cultural and ethnic topographies bind first and second generation Ukrainian-American and Ukrainian born artists from the New York City area. The word "CIM" means "seven" in Ukrainian, and this exhibition convenes seven individual experiences as a collective of artists working in a wide range of styles and media.

CIM is traveling to UIMA from the Ukrainian Museum in New York.

Featuring Luba Drozd, Adriana Farmiga, Maya Hayuk, Roman M. Hrab, Yuri Masnyj, Christina Shmigel, and Marko Shuhan, curated by Roman Hrab.

Maya Hayuk, Variable Infinity in 7 Parts, 2016, acrylic on baltic birch panel, 100” x 70”