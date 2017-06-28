Cinthia Marcelle and Tiago Mata Machado: Divine Violence

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 29, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, September 8, 6-8pm

Exhibition on view: September 8-October 29, 2017

Logan Center Exhibitions presents an exhibition by artist Cinthia Marcelle and filmmaker Tiago Mata Machado. Hailing from Brazil, Marcelle and Mata Machado are longtime collaborators, and this is the first time their works Community (2016), One Way Street (2013), and The Century (2011) are shown together in the US. Representing moments of order and chaos through compellingly staged and abstracted scenes of bodies and inanimate objects, the works on view speculate on the poetics and politics of urban life in Brazil and other global locations.

