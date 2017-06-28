Close
Cinthia Marcelle and Tiago Mata Machado: Divine Violence

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 29, 2017

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Logan Center Exhibitions
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    915 E. 60th St.
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-834-8377
    Opening reception: Friday, September 8, 6-8pm

    Exhibition on view: September 8-October 29, 2017

    Logan Center Exhibitions presents an exhibition by artist Cinthia Marcelle and filmmaker Tiago Mata Machado. Hailing from Brazil, Marcelle and Mata Machado are longtime collaborators, and this is the first time their works Community (2016), One Way Street (2013), and The Century (2011) are shown together in the US. Representing moments of order and chaos through compellingly staged and abstracted scenes of bodies and inanimate objects, the works on view speculate on the poetics and politics of urban life in Brazil and other global locations.

    Read CGN's interview with curator Yesomi Umolu here: Expanding Exhibitions at the Logan Center

