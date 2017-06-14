Conversation: Youth Power = Vibrant Cities

Thursday, Jul 20, 2017

Mikva Challenege will partner with the Chicago Architecture Foundation to host a conversation between authors of No Small Plans, a graphic novel that follows the neighborhood adventures of Chicago teens as they wrestle with designing the city they want, need, and deserve. Members of Eyes of the Cat illustration studio will dicuss their experiences creating this work. Jacbob Naszke, a teen from Jones College Prep who served as a curator of Bold Disobedience, will moderate the conversation, which will be followed by a book signing and a gallery tour.