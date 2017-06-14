Close
Conversation: Youth Power = Vibrant Cities

Thursday, Jul 20, 2017

5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Tours & Performances
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    River North
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-529-5090
    Mikva Challenege will partner with the Chicago Architecture Foundation to host a conversation between authors of No Small Plans, a graphic novel that follows the neighborhood adventures of Chicago teens as they wrestle with designing the city they want, need, and deserve. Members of Eyes of the Cat illustration studio will dicuss their experiences creating this work. Jacbob Naszke, a teen from Jones College Prep who served as a curator of Bold Disobedience, will moderate the conversation, which will be followed by a book signing and a gallery tour. 

