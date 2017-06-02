Conversations with the Collection: Belonging

Tuesday, Aug 16 - Jul 2, 2017
As part of its annual Conversations with the Collection series, the Smart presents an experimental installation on the theme of belonging. By juxtaposing artworks from different cultures and eras, the project explores the many ways we understand our place in the ever-shifting world around us, while also reflecting on the implications of "belonging" for museum display itself.
Admission is free.