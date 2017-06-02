Close
Conversations with the Collection: Belonging

Tuesday, Aug 16 - Jul 2, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    As part of its annual Conversations with the Collection series, the Smart presents an experimental installation on the theme of belonging.  By juxtaposing artworks from different cultures and eras, the project explores the many ways we understand our place in the ever-shifting world around us, while also reflecting on the implications of "belonging" for museum display itself.

    Admission is free.

