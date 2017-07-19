Close
Conversations with the Collection: Building Environments

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017

6:30pm - 8:30pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    Exhibition on view: September 29-January 28, 2018

    Opening reception: Wednesday, September 27, 6:30-8:30pm

    This exhibition mixes works from across eras, cultures, and media to question the ways we occupy and perceive the built environment. The project dramatically reconfigures the Smart’s collection and own interior environment, opening up new perspectives on works by John Chamberlain, Walker Evans, Yves Klein, Frank Lloyd Wright, Xing Danwen, and other artists and architects.

