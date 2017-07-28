Close
Coveting Nature

Wednesday, Oct 4, 2017

5:30pm - 6:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Krannert Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Members’ Night

    Talk by May Berenbaum, professor and head of Entomology.

    Reception to follow.

    Please RSVP to Chris Schaede (217 244 0516 or kam@illinois.edu) by Friday, September 29.

    KAM Auditorium

    Presented in conjunction with Coveting Nature: Art, Collecting, and Natural History in Early Modern Europe exhibition

