Wednesday, Oct 4, 2017
- Time
- 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Krannert Art Museum
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- Telephone
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Members’ Night
Talk by May Berenbaum, professor and head of Entomology.
Reception to follow.
Please RSVP to Chris Schaede (217 244 0516 or kam@illinois.edu) by Friday, September 29.
KAM Auditorium
Presented in conjunction with Coveting Nature: Art, Collecting, and Natural History in Early Modern Europe exhibition