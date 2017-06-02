Cuba: Photographs of an Era

Friday, May 5 - Jun 30, 2017

On May 5, 2017, acclaimed Cuban photographer Roberto Salas comes from Havana to Chicago to exhibit his intimate images chronicling the rise of Fidel Castro and the revolutionary July 26th Movement. We're thrilled to have Mr. Salas here exhibiting these original images of the Caribbean's most enigmatic island.

Roberto Salas was born in New York City in 1940 and as a young man he caught the attention of Fidel Castro. And in 1957 - at a mere 16 years old - Roberto Salas published a photo in Life magazine of the Statue of Liberty draped in a Cuban Flag. Beginning in that tumultous year of 1959, Mr. Salas served as photographer for the Cuban government newspaper, Revolucion. Mr. Salas' images became iconic, and ushered in a new era of photography as a fascinating new tool for the communication of news from far-flung places; this was the very beginning of reportage photography.

Mr. Salas has lived and worked in Cuba since that time and travels to the United States for the first time in many years to exhibit.

Don't miss this historic, timley and important event and exhibition - it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and talk with one of the most important Cuban photographers, who helped shape reportage photography from the very beginning in 1959.