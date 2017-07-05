Curator Talk with Jaimy Magdalena Mann

Saturday, Jul 22, 2017

$5 Voluntary Admission

Free for Intuit Members

Join us for a talk with Jaimy Magdalena Mann, curator of Henry Darger's Orphans and the Construction of Race. Mann will address the complicated aftermath of war, representations of race and ethnicity, Darger's thwarted real-life attempts to adopt a child and his own victimization as an orphan.

Darger's collection of source materials comprising his collages of Korean and Vietnamese "war-orphans" help provide an understanding of society's views on race, class, gender and commodification during the mid-20th century. Mann will incorporate these powerful images to create a memorable and powerful homage to Darger's life work and importance in American popular culture.

Jaimy Magdalena Mann is a Lecturer in the College of Ethnic Studies at San Francisco State University.