David Hartt: in the forest

Exhibition on view: September 14-January 6, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, September 14, 6-8pm

The Graham Foundation is pleased to present in the forest, a newly commissioned multi-part installation by artist David Hartt. The exhibition revisits Moshe Safdie’s unfinished 1968 Puerto Rico Habitat project, transforming the Foundation’s turn-of-the-century Madlener House galleries with a film, a suite of photographs, and a series of sculptures.