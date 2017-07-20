Close
David Hartt: in the forest

Thursday, Sep 14 - Jan 6, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts
    Michigan Avenue
    4 W. Burton
    Chicago, IL 60610
    312-787-4071
    Exhibition on view: September 14-January 6, 2018

    Opening reception: Friday, September 14, 6-8pm

    The Graham Foundation is pleased to present in the forest, a newly commissioned multi-part installation by artist David Hartt. The exhibition revisits Moshe Safdie’s unfinished 1968 Puerto Rico Habitat project, transforming the Foundation’s turn-of-the-century Madlener House galleries with a film, a suite of photographs, and a series of sculptures.

