David Hartt: in the forest

Thursday, Sep 14 - Jan 6, 2018
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts
- Michigan Avenue
- 4 W. Burton
Chicago, IL 60610
- 312-787-4071
Exhibition on view: September 14-January 6, 2018
Opening reception: Friday, September 14, 6-8pm
The Graham Foundation is pleased to present in the forest, a newly commissioned multi-part installation by artist David Hartt. The exhibition revisits Moshe Safdie’s unfinished 1968 Puerto Rico Habitat project, transforming the Foundation’s turn-of-the-century Madlener House galleries with a film, a suite of photographs, and a series of sculptures.