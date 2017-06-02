Close
David Weinberg: Photographs & Mixed Media

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 31, 2017

Time
5:30pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Jean Albano Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    215 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-440-0770
    Reminder
    Opening reception: Friday July 14, 5:30-7:30pm

    Please join artist David Weinberg for the opening of his latest solo exhibition featuring a retrospect of David's works as well as the introduction of his newest project, What's Real? –a reflection on the confusing turmoil of modern reality.

