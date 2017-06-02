David Weinberg: Photographs & Mixed Media

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 31, 2017
- 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Jean Albano Gallery
- River North
- 215 W. Superior
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-440-0770
- Download to calendar
Opening reception: Friday July 14, 5:30-7:30pm
Please join artist David Weinberg for the opening of his latest solo exhibition featuring a retrospect of David's works as well as the introduction of his newest project, What's Real? –a reflection on the confusing turmoil of modern reality.