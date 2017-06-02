Saturday, Sep 9 - 10, 2017

Please take note that this event is located at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Rd, Deer Park

2nd Annual Deer Park Art Show, an outdoor fall art show at the elegant Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park, Illinois. In addition to the artwork, festival-goers will enjoy live performances from a variety of musical acts, great food and art activities for kids, including an art scavenger hunt and spin art! This spectacular art event is free and open to the public.