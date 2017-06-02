Close
Search

Deer Park Art Show

Saturday, Sep 9 - 10, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Amdur Productions
    Address
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    Telephone
    847-926-4300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please take note that this event is located at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Rd, Deer Park 

    2nd Annual Deer Park Art Show, an outdoor fall art show at the elegant Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park, Illinois. In addition to the artwork, festival-goers will enjoy live performances from a variety of musical acts, great food and art activities for kids, including an art scavenger hunt and spin art! This spectacular art event is free and open to the public.  

    Previous Event
    Next Event