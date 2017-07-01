Demystifying Collecting Art from the African Dispora

Saturday, Jul 8, 2017

Please join us for a conversation with Patric McCoy about collecting as a means of unveiling and preserving Black culture and how his collecting practices differ from those specializing in canonical Western art. For the past 41 years, McCoy has been one of Chicago’s foremost collectors of contemporary African American art. He is the co-founder of Diasporal Rhythms, a not-for-profit arts organization that is comprised of informed and passionate art collectors from Chicago’s African American communities. The organization promotes the collection of art works by living Black artists.