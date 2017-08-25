DENIAL: Mixed Bag

Thursday, Sep 7, 2017

Join us on Thursday, September 7th, for a special showcase featuring the celebrated graffiti artist DENIAL. The evening will debut an exclusive new collection of his culture jamming reconfigured logos. Fabricated of laser-cut wood, these humorous artworks expose the questionable political, social and ethical assumptions behind commercial culture. The event kicks off at 6pm and the artist will be present for the reception.

Daniel Bombardier, known by his moniker DENIAL, is a Canadian graffiti and mixed-media artist. His work critiques consumerism and the human condition with an emphasis on the negative effects of modern advertising, politics, and social media that contemporary society is often “in denial” about. Using guerrilla-marketing techniques, DENIAL maintains a prolific public presence comprised of over 500,000 stickers, placards, and murals worldwide. His street practice challenges traditional notions of graffiti and public art through bold and satirical visual subversions intended as a conceptual means of marketing absurdism. The artist spends much of the year traveling and exhibiting throughout Canada, the United States, and overseas.