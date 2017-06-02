Close
Search

Distortion

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 25, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Gallery Victor Armendariz
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312.722.6447
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: July 14-August 25, 2017
    Opening reception: Friday July 14, 2017, 5-8pm

    Artists pushing the boundaries of reality and perception are featured in this summer exhibition of the surreal, abstract, unusual and bizarre.

    Featured artists: Richard Gibbons, Jan Pieter Fokkens, Beth Foley, Christopher Klein, Oliver Benson and Ben Duke.

    Previous Event
    Next Event