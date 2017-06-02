Distortion

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 25, 2017

Exhibition on view: July 14-August 25, 2017

Opening reception: Friday July 14, 2017, 5-8pm

Artists pushing the boundaries of reality and perception are featured in this summer exhibition of the surreal, abstract, unusual and bizarre.

Featured artists: Richard Gibbons, Jan Pieter Fokkens, Beth Foley, Christopher Klein, Oliver Benson and Ben Duke.