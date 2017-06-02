Distortion

Friday, Jul 14 - Aug 25, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Gallery Victor Armendariz
- District
- River North
- Address
- 300 W. Superior
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312.722.6447
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibition on view: July 14-August 25, 2017
Opening reception: Friday July 14, 2017, 5-8pm
Artists pushing the boundaries of reality and perception are featured in this summer exhibition of the surreal, abstract, unusual and bizarre.
Featured artists: Richard Gibbons, Jan Pieter Fokkens, Beth Foley, Christopher Klein, Oliver Benson and Ben Duke.