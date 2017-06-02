Close
Edward Hines National Park by Sara Black and Raewyn Martyn

Sunday, Nov 12 - Feb 11, 2018

    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    South Side
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    773-324-5520
    Chicago-based artist, Sara Black and New Zealand-based artist, Raewyn Martyn will construct a "speculative park" in response to architecture’s relationship with the far-reaching lumber industry that grew out of the south branch of the Chicago River. A large-scale, interactive structure will emerge from the balcony of the 2,400 square foot gallery, enabling visitors to walk on and through the sculpture, and be suspended over an immense floor painting. Constructed of diseased wood and byproducts, the project focuses on the human-made and geologic forces that have permanently altered the environment and our experiences.

