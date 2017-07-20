Emmanuel Pratt: Radical [Re]Constructions

Tuesday, Sep 12 - Jun 17, 2018

Exhibition on view: September 12-July 17, 2018

Opening reception: Wednesday, September 27, 6:30-8:30pm

Emmanuel Pratt’s interdisciplinary approach to regenerative placemaking on the South Side of Chicago mixes art, architecture, and community and economic development. His new, site-specific installation transforms the Smart Museum’s lobby and courtyard.