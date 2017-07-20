Close
Encaustic 2-17: Rebirth of an Ancient Medium

Friday, Jul 21 - Sep 8, 2017

Time
7:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Bridgeport Art Center
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1200 W. 35th St.
    Chicago, IL 60609
    Telephone
    773-843-9000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    4TH FLOOR GALLERY
    Exhibition on view: July 21-September 8, 2017
    Opening reception: Friday, July 21, 7-10pm

    Encaustic painting is one of the oldest painting techniques, dating back to the ancient Greeks, who used it to caulk ships and paint funerary portraits on sarcophagi. In Greek, the word “encaustic” means “to heat or burn in”. Encaustic consists of natural bees wax and damar resin (crystallized tree sap). Heat is used throughout the process, from melting the beeswax and resin to fusing the layers of wax.

    The artists included in this exhibition embrace the use of wax, not as just another option in a wide range of available art media, but as a dynamic, organic, almost living medium that manifests the seductive qualities of tactility, translucency, and mystery through their work in a singular way.

    Dan Addington
    Alicia Forestall-Boehm
    Cat Crotchett
    Helen Dannelly
    Shelley Gilchrist
    Carol Hamilton
    Jeffrey Hirst
    Cindy Lesperance
    Jane Michalski
    Ahavani Mullen
    Sarah Rehmer
    Paul Rinaldi
    Michele Thrane
    VA de Pintor
    Kathleen Waterloo

