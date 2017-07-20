Encaustic 2-17: Rebirth of an Ancient Medium

Friday, Jul 21 - Sep 8, 2017

4TH FLOOR GALLERY

Exhibition on view: July 21-September 8, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, July 21, 7-10pm

Encaustic painting is one of the oldest painting techniques, dating back to the ancient Greeks, who used it to caulk ships and paint funerary portraits on sarcophagi. In Greek, the word “encaustic” means “to heat or burn in”. Encaustic consists of natural bees wax and damar resin (crystallized tree sap). Heat is used throughout the process, from melting the beeswax and resin to fusing the layers of wax.

The artists included in this exhibition embrace the use of wax, not as just another option in a wide range of available art media, but as a dynamic, organic, almost living medium that manifests the seductive qualities of tactility, translucency, and mystery through their work in a singular way.

Dan Addington

Alicia Forestall-Boehm

Cat Crotchett

Helen Dannelly

Shelley Gilchrist

Carol Hamilton

Jeffrey Hirst

Cindy Lesperance

Jane Michalski

Ahavani Mullen

Sarah Rehmer

Paul Rinaldi

Michele Thrane

VA de Pintor

Kathleen Waterloo