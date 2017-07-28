Close
Epistemologies of Contact Zones in Africa

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017

  Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Time and place to be determined. 

    With Teresa Barnes, professor of History; James Brennan, professor of History; Jenny Peruski, doctoral student in Art History; and Allyson Purpura, senior curator and curator of Global African Arts. This is co-organized in conjunction with the annual conference of the African Studies Association.

    Sponsored in part by the African Studies Association and Krannert Art Museum.

    Presented in conjunction with World on the Horizon: Swahili Arts Across the Indian Ocean exhibition

