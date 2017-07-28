Epistemologies of Contact Zones in Africa

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017
- Krannert Art Museum
- Suburbs / Midwest
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
Time and place to be determined.
With Teresa Barnes, professor of History; James Brennan, professor of History; Jenny Peruski, doctoral student in Art History; and Allyson Purpura, senior curator and curator of Global African Arts. This is co-organized in conjunction with the annual conference of the African Studies Association.
Sponsored in part by the African Studies Association and Krannert Art Museum.
Presented in conjunction with World on the Horizon: Swahili Arts Across the Indian Ocean exhibition