Erin Jane Nelson: Psychopompopolis

Saturday, Jun 3 - Jul 8, 2017

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    DOCUMENT
    West Side
    1709 W. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60622
    262-719-3500
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: June 3-July 8, 2017
    Opening reception: June 3, 5-8pm

    Document is pleased to present Psychopompopolis, Erin Jane Nelson’s second solo exhibition at the gallery. This body of work continues the artist’s practice of printing and collaging photographic experiments on fabric, which are often displayed in a site-specific environment. The works in the exhibition are based on a short story by Nelson of the same name. You can read the full text at: http://psychopompopolis.net/

    Erin Jane Nelson is an artist living in Atlanta, Georgia. She studied at The Cooper Union School of Art in New York and The Malmö Art Academy in Sweden. Recently, her work has been shown at Andrew Rafacz Gallery (Chicago), Atlanta Contemporary Art Center (Atlanta), Honor Fraser (Los Angeles), Galerie Division (Montreal), and Hester (NYC). She co-directs Species, an artist run gallery in Atlanta. 

