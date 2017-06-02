Erin Jane Nelson: Psychopompopolis

Saturday, Jun 3 - Jul 8, 2017

Exhibition on view: June 3-July 8, 2017

Opening reception: June 3, 5-8pm

Document is pleased to present Psychopompopolis, Erin Jane Nelson’s second solo exhibition at the gallery. This body of work continues the artist’s practice of printing and collaging photographic experiments on fabric, which are often displayed in a site-specific environment. The works in the exhibition are based on a short story by Nelson of the same name. You can read the full text at: http://psychopompopolis.net/.



Erin Jane Nelson is an artist living in Atlanta, Georgia. She studied at The Cooper Union School of Art in New York and The Malmö Art Academy in Sweden. Recently, her work has been shown at Andrew Rafacz Gallery (Chicago), Atlanta Contemporary Art Center (Atlanta), Honor Fraser (Los Angeles), Galerie Division (Montreal), and Hester (NYC). She co-directs Species, an artist run gallery in Atlanta.