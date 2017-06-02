Close
Eugene Eda’s Doors for Malcolm X College

Saturday, Jan 21 - Jun 25, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Chicago Cultural Center
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    78 E. Washington
    Chicago, IL 60602
    Telephone
    312-744-6630
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Artist talk on February 25, 11am

    This exhibition will reunite all 32 doors painted by Eugene Eda for the stairwells of the original, now demolished Malcolm X College. Painted in 1971 by one of the principal artists of the Wall of Respect, the monumental doors are a landmark of the Black Arts movement in Chicago. The Exhibition includes other portable artworks in the MXC collection as well as documentation that will shed light on this important and turbulent period in Chicago history. Part of the City of Chicago's Year of Public Art.

