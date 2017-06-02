Friday, Aug 18 - 20, 2017

Please note that this event takes place in Downtown Evanston. 800 Church St

Evanston Art & Big Fork Festival introduces a weekend-long celebration of local art and flavorful fare. The festival will feature original high-end work from 130 artists that will be available for purchase, perfect for gifts or a signature addition to a personal collection. Traditional mediums such as painting, sculpture, and photography will be showcased alongside unique, usable art, including handmade jewelry, one-of-a-kind furniture, and home accessories.