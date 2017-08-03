Evanston + Vicinity Biennial: Group Exhibition

Saturday, Aug 5 - 31, 2017

The 2016 Evanston + Vicinity Biennial Exhibition jurors Lela Hersh, President of the Museum and Fine Arts Consulting and Lecturer in the Graduate Department of Arts Administration and Policy at School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Monique Meloche, Owner of Monique Meloche Gallery and Lorelei Stewart, Director of Gallery 400 at University of Illinois at Chicago awarded five artists with an exhibition of their work in 2017.

From the thirty-nine artists exhibiting in 2016, the jurors selected Robin Dluzen, Riva Lehrer, Timothy McMullen, Ryan Thompson and Rafael E. Vera to exhibit in this group show. These artists will exhibit a variety of works that include a sound installation evocative of the artist’s studio, botanical drawings that address industry and labor, paintings inspired by transient wall spaces often covered by graffiti, graphite rubbings that expand our notions of time and mixed media sculpture. Each of these artists’ unique approach to art making will create five compelling and distinct solo shows on display throughout our First and Second Floor Galleries.