Everything is Fine: Department of Art Theory and Practice MFA Thesis Exhibition

Thursday, May 4 - Jun 18, 2017
- Block Museum of Art
- Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Dr.
Evanston, IL 60208
- 847-491-4000
Exhibition on view: May 4-June 18, 2017
Opening reception: Thursday, May 4, 6-9pm
This exhibition presents work by Lama Altakruri, Kentaro Kumanomido, Sara Milkes, Craig Neeson, and Titus Wonsey in the culmination of their master of fine arts (MFA) studies in the Department of Art Theory and Practice at Northwestern University.