Everything is Fine: Department of Art Theory and Practice MFA Thesis Exhibition

Thursday, May 4 - Jun 18, 2017

Exhibition on view: May 4-June 18, 2017

Opening reception: Thursday, May 4, 6-9pm

This exhibition presents work by Lama Altakruri, Kentaro Kumanomido, Sara Milkes, Craig Neeson, and Titus Wonsey in the culmination of their master of fine arts (MFA) studies in the Department of Art Theory and Practice at Northwestern University.