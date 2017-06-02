Close
Search

Everything is Fine: Department of Art Theory and Practice MFA Thesis Exhibition

Block

Thursday, May 4 - Jun 18, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Block Museum of Art
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    Telephone
    847-491-4000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: May 4-June 18, 2017

    Opening reception: Thursday, May 4, 6-9pm

    This exhibition presents work by Lama Altakruri, Kentaro Kumanomido, Sara Milkes, Craig Neeson, and Titus Wonsey in the culmination of their master of fine arts (MFA) studies in the Department of Art Theory and Practice at Northwestern University.

    Previous Event
    Next Event