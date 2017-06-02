Close
Family Day: Mythology Mania

Saturday, Jun 3, 2017

Time
1:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Drop by and join in the Smart's free family activities every month! Each Family Day features hands-on art activities designed to inspire children to think about and respond creatively to art and the world around them.

    This Saturday, dig into stories from the ancient world, like Homer’s Odyssey and the myth of Daphne and Apollo. Then, design a giant cardboard boat, build Greek and Roman “ruins,” and create costumes, helmets, and armor inspired by your favorite myths.

    Free. All materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.

