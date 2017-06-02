Family Day: Mythology Mania

Saturday, Jun 3, 2017

Drop by and join in the Smart's free family activities every month! Each Family Day features hands-on art activities designed to inspire children to think about and respond creatively to art and the world around them.

This Saturday, dig into stories from the ancient world, like Homer’s Odyssey and the myth of Daphne and Apollo. Then, design a giant cardboard boat, build Greek and Roman “ruins,” and create costumes, helmets, and armor inspired by your favorite myths.

Free. All materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.