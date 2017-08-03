Close
Figure8

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 27, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Gallery Victor Armendariz
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312.722.6447
    Exhibition on view: September 8-October 27, 2017

    Opening reception: Friday, September 8, 5-8pm

    Featuring David Becker, Mary Borgman, Andrew Conklin, Rose Freymuth-Frazier, Christopher Ganz, Caleb O' Connor, Aaron Smith, and Victor Wang.

