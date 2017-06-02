Close
Fine Art Festival at Oakbrook Center

Saturday, Aug 19 - 20, 2017

6:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Art Expos & City Events
    Amdur Productions
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    847-926-4300
    Please note that this event takes place at Oakbrook shopping Center in Oakbrook, Illinois 

    The Fine Art Festival at Oakbrook Center continues its long-standing tradition of showcasing fine art, and this year is featuring the original works of 100 juried artists in Oak Brook, Illinois, just 15 miles outside the heart of Chicago. Located at the spectacular Oakbrook Shopping Center, complete with upscale retail shops and restaurants, the Fine Art Festival is a family event that complements a day of shopping. Art enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to see the masters at work with live art demos and educational booth chats taking place all weekend long.

