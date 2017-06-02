Saturday, Aug 19 - 20, 2017

Please note that this event takes place at Oakbrook shopping Center in Oakbrook, Illinois

The Fine Art Festival at Oakbrook Center continues its long-standing tradition of showcasing fine art, and this year is featuring the original works of 100 juried artists in Oak Brook, Illinois, just 15 miles outside the heart of Chicago. Located at the spectacular Oakbrook Shopping Center, complete with upscale retail shops and restaurants, the Fine Art Festival is a family event that complements a day of shopping. Art enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to see the masters at work with live art demos and educational booth chats taking place all weekend long.