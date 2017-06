Fire and Fiber

Wednesday, Jun 21 - Aug 16, 2017

(8) Wednesdays 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Jun 21, 2017 - Aug 16, 2017

Class Code: C2

Tuition: $ 135.00 / $ 125.00 Members

Ages: 6 yrs. to 9 yrs.



Use pinch, coil and slab techniques to make faces, creatures and abstract art out of clay. Fired clay pieces will be combined with fiber art to create mixed-media sculptures with artist Dani Davis.

*No class July 5