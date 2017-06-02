FIRST LOOK 2017- MoCP Fine Print Party

Wednesday, Jun 7, 2017

LOCATION:

The Jazz Showcase

806 South Plymouth Court

Theme: All That Jazz

Please join the Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP) Museum Council and staff for a public unveiling of four new prints by Tal Barel, Kai Caemmerer, Janna Ireland, and Iké Ude that will be added to the MoCP Fine Print Program.



Past and present fine prints in the program will be available for a discounted price of $300 at the event. All proceeds will support MoCP exhibitions, public programs and community engagement efforts.



To learn about sponsorship opportunities or for more information, please contact Sangini Brahmbhatt at sbrahmbhatt@colum.edu for more info.

Early Bird Tickets are $40 until this Friday, May 26! ($50 after)

(All tickets will be held at the door)

