Forms & Features: Poetry Comics

Thursday, Jul 27, 2017

$5 Voluntary Admission

Join us for a poetry discussion and workshop led by Poetry Foundation Library Coordinator, Maggie Queeney. In celebration of Betwixt and Between: Henry Darger’s Vivian Girls, we will read and discuss poetry comics, a hybrid form that presents the compressed, evocative language of a poem within the illustrated sequence of a comic. Participants will be guided through composing an original poetry comic. All experience levels are welcome.

Space is limited. To reserve your spot, please email intuit@art.org.

Learn more about the Poetry Foundation at www.poetryfoundation.org.