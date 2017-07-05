Forms & Features: Poetry Comics

Thursday, Jul 27, 2017
- Time
- 6:30pm - 8:30pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-243-9088
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
$5 Voluntary Admission
Join us for a poetry discussion and workshop led by Poetry Foundation Library Coordinator, Maggie Queeney. In celebration of Betwixt and Between: Henry Darger’s Vivian Girls, we will read and discuss poetry comics, a hybrid form that presents the compressed, evocative language of a poem within the illustrated sequence of a comic. Participants will be guided through composing an original poetry comic. All experience levels are welcome.
Space is limited. To reserve your spot, please email intuit@art.org.
Learn more about the Poetry Foundation at www.poetryfoundation.org.