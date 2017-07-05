Close
Forms & Features: Poetry Comics

Thursday, Jul 27, 2017

Time
6:30pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    $5 Voluntary Admission

    Join us for a poetry discussion and workshop led by Poetry Foundation Library Coordinator, Maggie Queeney. In celebration of Betwixt and Between: Henry Darger’s Vivian Girls, we will read and discuss poetry comics, a hybrid form that presents the compressed, evocative language of a poem within the illustrated sequence of a comic. Participants will be guided through composing an original poetry comic. All experience levels are welcome.

    Space is limited. To reserve your spot, please email intuit@art.org.

    Learn more about the Poetry Foundation at www.poetryfoundation.org.

