Friday Art Markets at Daley Plaza

Friday, May 19 - Aug 4, 2017

Please note these events take place at the Daley Plaza. 50 W. Washington Street

May 19, 2017 • June 9, 2017 • July 14, 2017 • August 4, 2017 • 8a – 6p

Set under the world-famous Picasso sculpture in the heart of Chicago’s Loop, close to 75 juried artists will be exhibiting their work outdoors during these four Fridays. Art lovers will find a variety of mediums including jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, paintings, glass, wearables, wood, mixed media, and much more!