Friday Art Markets at Daley Plaza

Friday, May 19 - Aug 4, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Amdur Productions
    Address
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    Telephone
    847-926-4300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please note these events take place at the Daley Plaza. 50 W. Washington Street

    May 19, 2017 • June 9, 2017 • July 14, 2017 • August 4, 2017 • 8a – 6p 

    Set under the world-famous Picasso sculpture in the heart of Chicago’s Loop, close to 75 juried artists will be exhibiting their work outdoors during these four Fridays. Art lovers will find a variety of mediums including jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, paintings, glass, wearables, wood, mixed media, and much more!

