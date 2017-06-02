Front & Center

Sunday, Jul 30 - Oct 1, 2017

Gallery 1, 2 & Jackman Goldwasser Catwalk Gallery

A cap-stone program for artists who are ready to push their practice to the next level, The Center Program offers the unique opportunity to develop new work, receive feedback from professionals in the field, and work towards an exhibition at the Art Center. Over the course of six months, a supportive peer network, guest artists, gallerists, critics, and professionals push Center Program artists to answer tough questions, evolve their practice, and ultimately produce strong, new work to show.

The 2017 class of Center Program artists includes: Bambi Breakstone, Dawn Brennan, Lauren Carter, Luis DeLaTorre, Angela Dieffenbach, Carlos Flores, Nico Gardner, Silvia Gonzalez, Manal Kara, Soohyun Kim,Angela Lopez, Bobbi Meier, John Metido, Judith Mullen, Abhishek Narula, Grace Needlman, Katherine Nemanich, Connie Noyes, Yoonshin Park, Olivia Petrides, Mary Porterfield, Megan Stroech, Leonard Suryajaya, Rambod Vala, and Miakka Wood.

The exhibition will be guest curated by Caroline Picard.