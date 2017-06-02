Saturday, Jun 3 - 4, 2017

Full Circle / Reflections / paintings by Hank Feeley

Special Exhibition at Leslie Hindman Auctioneers

Presented in conjunction with Aron Packer Projects

Show Hours: Two Days Only

Cocktail Reception: Saturday, June 3rd 4 – 8 PM

Sunday, June 4th 12 to 5 PM / Gallery Talk at 2 pm.



Location:

Leslie Hindman Auctioneers

1338 West Lake Street

Chicago, IL 60607

www.lesliehindman.com

312.280.1212



Full Circle / Reflections

Aron Packer, of Aron Packer Projects, brings together artist Hank Feeley and Leslie Hindman who crossed paths years ago working on an ad campaign for Dewar’s Scotch. Now working at the auction firm, Packer will be hosting a special exhibition for Hank Feeley at the west loop location of Leslie Hindman Auctioneers. The show will be open to the public for 2 days only, June 3 and 4.

Image: Hank Feeley, A Dent in the Universe, 2017, oil on canvas, 44" x 56"