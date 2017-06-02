Sunday, Jun 4, 2017
- Time
- 2:00pm - 3:00pm
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Aron Packer Projects
- Address
- Chicago IL
- Telephone
- 773-458-3150
Full Circle / Reflections / Paintings by Hank Feeley
Special Exhibition at Leslie Hindman Auctioneers
Presented in conjunction with Aron Packer Projects
Show Hours: Two Days Only
Cocktail Reception: Saturday, June 3rd 4 – 8 PM
Sunday, June 4th 12 to 5 PM / Gallery Talk at 2 pm.
Location:
Leslie Hindman Auctioneers
1338 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60607
www.lesliehindman.com
312.280.1212
Full Circle / Reflections
Aron Packer, of Aron Packer Projects, brings together artist Hank Feeley and Leslie Hindman who crossed paths years ago working on an ad campaign for Dewar’s Scotch. Now working at the auction firm, Packer will be hosting a special exhibition for Hank Feeley at the west loop location of Leslie Hindman Auctioneers. The show will be open to the public for 2 days only, June 3 and 4.
Image: Hank Feeley, A Dent in the Universe, 2017, oil on canvas, 44" x 56"