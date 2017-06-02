Close
Search

Full Circle / Reflections / Paintings by Hank Feeley

Hankfeeley

Sunday, Jun 4, 2017

Time
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Aron Packer Projects
    Address
    Chicago IL
    Telephone
    773-458-3150
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Full Circle / Reflections / Paintings by Hank Feeley
    Special Exhibition at Leslie Hindman Auctioneers 

    Presented in conjunction with Aron Packer Projects  

    Show Hours: Two Days Only
    Cocktail Reception: Saturday, June 3rd   4 – 8 PM
    Sunday, June 4th 12 to 5 PM / Gallery Talk at 2 pm.
     
    Location:
    Leslie Hindman Auctioneers
    1338 West Lake Street 
    Chicago, IL 60607
    www.lesliehindman.com
    312.280.1212
     
    Full Circle / Reflections
    Aron Packer, of Aron Packer Projects, brings together artist Hank Feeley and Leslie Hindman who crossed paths years ago working on an ad campaign for Dewar’s Scotch. Now working at the auction firm, Packer will be hosting a special exhibition for Hank Feeley at the west loop location of Leslie Hindman Auctioneers. The show will be open to the public for 2 days only, June 3 and 4. 

    Image: Hank Feeley, A Dent in the Universe, 2017, oil on canvas,  44" x 56"

    Previous Event
    Next Event