Fundraiser: Youth Power = Youth Peace

Thursday, Jul 13, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Weinberg/Newton Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 300 W. Superior
Ste. 203
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-529-5090
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Join our partners from Mikva Challenge at the gallery to learn more about their work with youth in Chicago and nationally. Enjoy a guided tour of Bold Disobedience led by the youth curators who fromed the exhbition. Tickets for this event will be available soon at mikvachallenge.org.