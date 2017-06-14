Close
Fundraiser: Youth Power = Youth Peace

Thursday, Jul 13, 2017

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
  • Tours & Performances
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    River North
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-529-5090
    Join our partners from Mikva Challenge at the gallery to learn more about their work with youth in Chicago and nationally. Enjoy a guided tour of Bold Disobedience led by the youth curators who fromed the exhbition. Tickets for this event will be available soon at mikvachallenge.org
     

