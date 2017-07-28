Gallery Conversation

Close
Thursday, Oct 12, 2017

5:30pm - 4:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Krannert Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    With Mauro Nobili, assistant professor of History; Rini Mehta, assistant professor of Comparative and World Literatures; and Jenny Peruski, doctoral student in Art History; moderated by Allyson Purpura, senior curator and curator of Global African Arts

    Presented in conjunction with World on the Horizon: Swahili Arts Across the Indian Ocean exhibition

