Gallery Walk River North Gallery District

Saturday, Sep 23, 2017
- Time
- 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Filter Photo
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1821 W Hubbard, Ste. 207 (60622)
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Join us Saturday from 3-5 pm for a self-guided Gallery Walk in Chicago’s River North gallery district. Participating galleries include Catherine Edelman Gallery, The Rangefinder Gallery, Stephen Daiter Gallery, Schneider Gallery and Weinberg/Newton Gallery.
Saturday evening, Jeffrey Wolin will discuss his current exhibition at Loyola University Museum of Art, Pigeon Hill: Then and Now at 5:00 pm.