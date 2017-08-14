Gallery Walk River North Gallery District

Saturday, Sep 23, 2017

Join us Saturday from 3-5 pm for a self-guided Gallery Walk in Chicago’s River North gallery district. Participating galleries include Catherine Edelman Gallery, The Rangefinder Gallery, Stephen Daiter Gallery, Schneider Gallery and Weinberg/Newton Gallery.

Saturday evening, Jeffrey Wolin will discuss his current exhibition at Loyola University Museum of Art, Pigeon Hill: Then and Now at 5:00 pm.